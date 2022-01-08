Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Huazhu Group worth $32,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,302,000 after buying an additional 2,715,681 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,828,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,556,000 after buying an additional 2,204,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 686.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 871,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,972,000 after acquiring an additional 760,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,164,000 after acquiring an additional 654,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,250,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,894,000 after acquiring an additional 532,396 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

