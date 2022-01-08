Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.41

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 3322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PING shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.24 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $320,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,601,000 shares of company stock worth $322,840,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the second quarter valued at about $6,667,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 525.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 108,596 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 7.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 54.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

