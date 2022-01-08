Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 380.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 179.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 245.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 46,227 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $5,829,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $564,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

NYSE:PINS opened at $32.42 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $149,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 526,652 shares of company stock valued at $25,963,786. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

