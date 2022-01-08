Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MAV)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

MAV opened at $11.62 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.