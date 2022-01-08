Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $345,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,826 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $120,971,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $541,146,000 after purchasing an additional 639,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.81.

PXD opened at $199.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.99 and a 200 day moving average of $168.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $115.14 and a 52-week high of $200.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 44.77%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

