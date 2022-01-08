Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) Shares Up 0.2%

Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.80.

About Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR)

PIONEER RAILCORP is a railroad holding company with a rail system providing shipping links for customers along its routes and interchanges with six major railroads, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Conrail, Inc, CSX Transportation, Illinois Central Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railway and Union Pacific Railroad.

