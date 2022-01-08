Piper Sandler Boosts Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $350.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMP. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $328.33.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $319.33 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $196.77 and a fifty-two week high of $323.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.53 and a 200-day moving average of $277.97.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $60,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

