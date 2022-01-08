Piper Sandler Cuts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $90.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $111.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Solar’s FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on First Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.00.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.14 and its 200-day moving average is $96.80. First Solar has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Solar by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.