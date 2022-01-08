Pizza (PIZZA) Price Hits $0.0211 on Top Exchanges

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Pizza has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $653,997.82 and $120,645.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00011079 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00081177 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.73 or 0.00500020 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

