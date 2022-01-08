PlayGame Market Capitalization Tops $242,970.71 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a total market cap of $242,970.71 and approximately $1,148.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00061947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005982 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

