Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLTK. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36. Playtika has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Antokol purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Playtika by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,814,000 after buying an additional 2,696,937 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Playtika by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,740,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after buying an additional 1,937,431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Playtika by 3,678.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after buying an additional 1,262,622 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Playtika by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,624,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,766,000 after buying an additional 954,217 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Playtika by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,561,000 after buying an additional 911,457 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

