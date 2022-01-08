Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.84.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLUG. Cowen raised their target price on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $24.96 on Friday. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

