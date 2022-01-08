PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCL stock opened at $81.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $64.20 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

