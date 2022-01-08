PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.29 Million Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,764,000 after acquiring an additional 210,969 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13,558.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 79,859 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,470,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,086.0% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 40,008 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $90.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.39.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

