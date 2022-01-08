PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,680,000 after purchasing an additional 149,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,134,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 707,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,226,000 after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LECO. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $139.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.45%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.