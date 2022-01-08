PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4,354.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,352,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,163 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 386.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,174 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth about $33,951,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 396.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,565,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,592 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

NYSE MRO opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.