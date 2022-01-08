Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Position Raised by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 372,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,298 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pontem were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNTM. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Pontem during the second quarter valued at $6,837,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pontem by 85.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pontem during the second quarter valued at $972,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pontem during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pontem during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Pontem alerts:

Shares of PNTM opened at $9.79 on Friday. Pontem Co. has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Pontem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pontem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.