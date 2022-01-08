Poolz Finance Price Reaches $6.33 on Exchanges (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for $6.33 or 0.00015077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $19.18 million and $1.67 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00060500 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00077931 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.05 or 0.07632914 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00075813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,900.92 or 0.99881631 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,032,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

