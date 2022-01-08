Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.03. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.12. Popular has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $91.96.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Popular will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 15th will be given a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In related news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $832,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $3,336,719 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the second quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

