Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. DHB Capital comprises 0.2% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.30% of DHB Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DHB Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DHB Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000.

DHB Capital stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. DHB Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

