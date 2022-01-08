Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Short Interest Up 29.9% in December

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the November 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CIO Patrick Schafer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth $1,047,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 51.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 298,744 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 121.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 495,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 271,450 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 967.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 263,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 238,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 721.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 210,620 shares during the last quarter.

PTMN opened at $24.70 on Friday. Portman Ridge Finance has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 93.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. This is a boost from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 22.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in middle-market companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $10 million to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.