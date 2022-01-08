PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,150,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,402,000 after purchasing an additional 366,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,062,000 after buying an additional 214,538 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at $10,745,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.69. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $65.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

