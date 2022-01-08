PrairieSky Royalty’s (PSK) NA Rating Reaffirmed at ATB Capital

ATB Capital reaffirmed their na rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a C$15.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a C$19.00 target price for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.11.

PSK opened at C$14.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.16. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$10.14 and a twelve month high of C$16.48.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

