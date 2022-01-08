Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.63 Per Share

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PHP stock opened at GBX 150.20 ($2.02) on Friday. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 143.20 ($1.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.29). The stock has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 150.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 156.84.

PHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.37) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 164 ($2.21) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.36) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.36) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 173.71 ($2.34).

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

