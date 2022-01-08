Primecoin (XPM) Tops One Day Volume of $191.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 57.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0710 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $191.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,125,706 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

