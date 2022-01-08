Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the November 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 804,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other Primo Water news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $259,720.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 104,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,979,706.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 514,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,311. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Primo Water by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $17.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.69 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

