Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,165,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,882 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $514,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $49.14 and a 1-year high of $62.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

