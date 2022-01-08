Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1,113.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $416,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Etsy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 29,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Etsy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $185.15 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.80 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.79.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total value of $938,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 292,433 shares of company stock valued at $72,686,504. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

