Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,026 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.40% of NVR worth $400,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 174,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in NVR by 39,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NVR by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,798,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NVR by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in NVR by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,438.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5,494.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5,184.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,885.00 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $65.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,359.25.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

