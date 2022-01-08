Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,098 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,097,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,098 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $306,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Mizuho started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.

PH stock opened at $323.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.76. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $247.41 and a fifty-two week high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

