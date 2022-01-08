Private Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,486 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,224 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 1.4% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $33,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in FedEx by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $2,327,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in FedEx by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $263.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

