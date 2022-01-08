Private Management Group Inc. Has $16.70 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $16,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

CCEP opened at $57.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.90. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

