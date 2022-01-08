Private Management Group Inc. Has $22.20 Million Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,309,856 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,144 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $22,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

ONB stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

ONB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th.

In other news, Director Austin M. Ramirez acquired 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

