Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 126,024 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,024 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Organon & Co. worth $30,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $1,972,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $4,522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $1,111,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $3,389,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $467,000.

Shares of OGN opened at $32.41 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

