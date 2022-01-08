Private Management Group Inc. Sells 15,650 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,650 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 1.6% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $38,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

