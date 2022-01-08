Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. of Pennsylvania is the mid-tier holding company for Prudential Savings Bank. Prudential Savings Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank. “

Shares of PBIP stock opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $108.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.02. Prudential Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 122,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

