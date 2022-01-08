Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Short Interest Down 38.0% in December

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PRYMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.12.

Get Prysmian alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRYMY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.77. 11,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,631. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48. Prysmian has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $19.92.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.