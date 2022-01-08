PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Shares Down 7.3%

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY)’s stock price traded down 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.49. 310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18.

About PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY)

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration, mining, processing, storage and operations in all stages for nickel and associated ores, minerals, metals, and mineral products. It also focuses in logistics, energy, and steelmaking. The company was founded on July 25, 1968 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.