Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,073,300 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the November 30th total of 863,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NILSY traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 56,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,243. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NILSY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

