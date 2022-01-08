Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Sells $72,971.25 in Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $72,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.44 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 665.45% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 73.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 162.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 32,612 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.4% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 447,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PBYI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

