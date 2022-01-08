Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.44 and last traded at $23.77. Approximately 2,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.62% of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

