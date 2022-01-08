Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Issued By Capital One Financial

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $5.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.42. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.81.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $199.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $115.14 and a 52 week high of $200.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

