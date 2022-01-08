Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Dover in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.94. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dover’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.69.

DOV stock opened at $182.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. Dover has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $184.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Dover by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 2.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 259,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,434,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 664,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,390,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth $898,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Dover by 3.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 31,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

