Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.15. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $67.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.73%.

In other news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.