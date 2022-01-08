Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ovintiv Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.24. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

OVV has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

NYSE OVV opened at $37.81 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

