Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc Lifted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SDIG. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.22.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.