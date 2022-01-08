Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Increased by Analyst

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.46.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $155.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Amundi acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,881,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after acquiring an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after acquiring an additional 779,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,926,000 after acquiring an additional 596,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after acquiring an additional 567,239 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

