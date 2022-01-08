Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Lifted by Analyst

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

TBBK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

