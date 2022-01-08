QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,864 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.5% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,790,125,000 after purchasing an additional 490,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,567,796,000 after purchasing an additional 251,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,169,797,000 after purchasing an additional 410,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,360,618,000 after purchasing an additional 181,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $185.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.58. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

