QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $5.75 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

QuickLogic stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.36. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 69.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 23.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

